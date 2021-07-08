Democrats Push ‘Disinformation,’ Claiming Republicans Are Anti-Police

The White House and Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) continued to claim Thursday that Republicans are anti-police with their “votes” and “dollars.”

“The president, with the backing of leading law enforcement groups, secured the money that his predecessor opposed — to keep cops on the beat — and every single Republican member of Congress voted against it,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates told NBC News. “The GOP continues to oppose the American Rescue Plan even as it delivers the rehiring of police in their districts.”

“I think it’s important that people are educated on this issue. And I think it is significant that Republicans have chosen not to support, with their dollars and their votes, the police as well as our armed services,” Houlahan also told NBC News.

The Democrat claims that Republicans do not support police contradict the establishment media’s Washington Post fact check Wednesday.

“Although Republicans all opposed Biden’s coronavirus relief package, no one voted to cut, or defund, anything,” WaPo explained, as White House press secretary Jen Psaki claimed on June 23, when she said, “That was voted into law by Democrats just a couple of months ago. Some might say that the other party was for defunding the police; I’ll let others say that, but that’s a piece.”

WaPo added that “voting against a one-time infusion of cash is not the same as voting to cut funding, so there is little basis to claim that Republicans are trying to ‘defund the police.’”

Former President Donald Trump said Saturday night in Florida Democrats are spreading “disinformation” that Republicans have defunded police.

“There’s a word [called] ‘disinformation,’” Trump continued. “If you say it enough, and keep saying it, just keep saying it, they [people] will start to believe it.”

Meanwhile, Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) admitted Democrats’ initiatives to defund police in Democrat ruled cities are “cutting the throats of the [Democrat] party.” “What I try to do is demonstrate by precept and example how we are to proceed as a party,” Clyburn told the New York Times. “When I spoke out against sloganeering, like ‘burn, baby, burn’ in the 1960s and ‘defund the police,’ which I think is cutting the throats of the party, I know exactly where my constituents are. They are against that, and I’m against that.” But defending the police is more than just a slogan for the far left. “Ultimately,” the Times added, “ideology, not style, is the biggest issue confronting the Democratic Party.” Breitbart News recently tallied the Democrat controlled cities that have defunded police: 1. New York 2. Philadelphia 3. Washington, DC 4. Baltimore

5. Los Angeles

6. Minneapolis

7. Seattle

8. Portland, Oregon