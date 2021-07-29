According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), cocaine is an addictive stimulant drug.

“Although health care providers can use it for valid medical purposes, such as local anesthesia for some surgeries, recreational cocaine use is illegal. As a street drug, cocaine looks like a fine, white, crystal powder,” the website read:

Street dealers often mix it with things like cornstarch, talcum powder, or flour to increase profits. They may also mix it with other drugs such as the stimulant amphetamine, or synthetic opioids, including fentanyl. Adding synthetic opioids to cocaine is especially risky when people using cocaine don’t realize it contains this dangerous additive. Increasing numbers of overdose deaths among cocaine users might be related to this tampered cocaine.

In June, a Border Patrol K-9 unit near a California interior immigration checkpoint found about 60 pounds of cocaine during an attempted smuggling, Breitbart News reported.

“Officials estimate the cocaine to be worth approximately $1 million,” the report noted.