When Florida detective Mike Blair with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in March 2018, he found a shocking crime scene.

A man had taken the lives of his girlfriend and special needs daughter and severely injured his son, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Ronnie Oneal was eventually convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the crime, some of which occurred after his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, dialed 911 and pleaded for help.

Prior to Blair’s arrival, Barron and her little girl, Ron’niveya, had died. But the son, who is also named Ronnie, was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition and suffering from stab wounds and burns.

“We were told there was a child being medevacked to Tampa General, but he was not expected to live,” Blair explained.

He survived and Blair later met him at the hospital, the sheriff’s office noted.

“He kind of held onto my hand as I left, and he said, ‘Could you watch a movie with me?’” Blair recalled. “I said ‘No, I can’t. I gotta get back to work.’ And I said, ‘How about I’ll come back and watch a movie with you tonight?’ and he said, ‘Okay.'”

Blair had planned to take his wife out that evening but asked if she minded spending it watching a movie with the child instead.

“I had already known that I would want to take Ronnie home with us, starting that night,” his wife, Danyel, commented.

Five months passed and when it was time to find a home for Ronnie, the Blair family stepped up. Mike and Danyel adopted him in 2019.

“They are really nice people. They are the best moms and dads, and they really take care of me. There is no one else better than them,” Ronnie, who is now 12 years old, stated.

Blair said the family has memorized a phrase Ronnie repeats when he feels stressed.

“It goes; ‘I am safe, I am loved and I am part of this family,'” he told WFLA.