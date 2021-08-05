WATCH: Alleged Robbers Wrestle Victim to Pavement at D.C. Gas Station

Police in Washington, DC, released video footage of suspects holding a victim on the ground outside a Northeast gas station during an alleged robbery.

Authorities hoped citizens would be able to identify the individuals and notify officials, Fox 5 reported Wednesday.

“Police began investigating when they responded to the scene in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Northeast around 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, July 24,” the outlet said.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) shared the video on its YouTube page showing three individuals surround a person in a yellow shirt who was standing next to a car.

Moments later, someone wearing a dark shirt appeared to grab the victim from behind, while an individual in a green top apparently reached into the victim’s pockets:

The suspect wearing the dark shirt seemed to push the victim down before the person in green put their foot on him.

While the victim lay on the pavement, another person in a dark shirt went over and reached down toward the victim. Someone carrying a dark-colored backpack also approached and bent over the victim.

Moments before the group fled the scene, the suspect in green appeared to kick the victim who was still on the ground.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the MPD said two arrests had been made in connection with the incident on New Hampshire Avenue and noted the case was still being investigated:

MPD announces two arrests have been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on 7/24/21 in the 6200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, NE. This case remains under investigation. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/QfRT3SAYpd pic.twitter.com/KZTZrsXtV7 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 5, 2021

Breitbart News reported June 23 violent crime surged in 2021 as Democrats controlled Washington, DC, and most large metropolitan cities:

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) tweeted homicides and shootings have increased exponentially since former President Donald Trump was in office. For instance, homicides increases are up 58 percent in Democrat-run Atlanta, 533 percent in Democrat-run Portland, and 37 percent in Democrat-run Philadelphia. Shooting are up 54 percent in Democrat-run New York City, 51 percent in Democrat-run Los Angeles, and 18 percent in Democrat-run Chicago.

As Violent Crime SURGES across America, some politicians and some in the media are gaslighting the public into thinking the Police are the Problem… Homicides:

Atlanta ⬆️ 58%

Portland ⬆️ 533%

Philadelphia ⬆️ 37% Shootings:

New York City ⬆️ 64%

Los Angeles ⬆️ 51%

Chicago ⬆️ 18% pic.twitter.com/5RbhbKY312 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 22, 2021

Meanwhile, a poll found 72 percent of voters opposed “defunding the police” amid the nation’s crime wave, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.