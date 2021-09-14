WATCH: Motorcycle Gang Carjacks NYC Driver at Gunpoint

A group of motorcyclists reportedly forced a Manhattan BMW driver from his car at gunpoint and beat him up before driving away in his car on Sunday.

The group approached the 23-year-old driver at approximately 2:30 a.m., on Riverside Drive in Inwood, police told the New York Post.

“One of the toughs pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the driver, while another one of the suspects opened the driver’s door and started yanking the victim out, according to cops and video released by investigators,” the article read.

Once he was out of the car, a suspect appeared to punch him in the face and also stole his chain, police noted.

“The suspects then drove off on their motorcycles and in the victim’s BMW 328i, police said. They are still at large,” the Post report continued.

According to Fox 5, the suspect driving the vehicle fled southbound on Riverside Drive.

“The 23-year-old victim was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital with a broken nose and a cut to his eye,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, New York City Council candidate and Democrat Tiffany Cabán recently outlined a plan for victims of violent crimes to assist in rehabilitating offenders in her public safety agenda, Breitbart News reported:

As Cabán is a staunch critic of traditional policing methods, her public safety agenda illustrates a plan to turn away from customary policing tactics in favor of a more holistic approach. Such an approach would favor what Cabán refers to as “Violence Mediation Centers and Community-based alternatives,” as opposed to jails and prisons.

According to her agenda, “Rather than address instances of violence with policing and prisons, we could work with programs like Common Justice and others, proven to work and developed right here in New York City, showing the way on non-carceral alternatives to instances of violence.”

In addition, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) planned to adopt a program offering criminals convicted of “lethal” gun crimes $1,000 to join a “transformation program.”