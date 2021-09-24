VIDEO: Woman Takes Picture of Brian Laundrie Look-Alike in Canada

A flight attendant shared a photo she took of a seemingly “flustered” man she claimed looked a lot like Gabby Petito’s missing beau, Brian Laundrie, reportedly outside a hotel in Canada.

The woman explained on TikTok she saw the man Monday when he exited the hotel in Toronto where she was staying, according to the New York Post.

The individual, who seemed “flustered,” reportedly got into a vehicle and drove away with another man, the woman claimed on TikTok under the username @cwlynn.

The woman shared the picture she took of the man, who was balding, had facial hair, and wore a mask on his chin, then told hotel staff about the similar likeness to Laundrie, the man named a person of interest regarding Petito’s death.

The Post shared the photo in question on Friday, showing the man wearing a light-colored shirt and a dark-colored mask around his chin:

Woman in Canada snaps photo of 'flustered' man who looked like Brian Laundrie https://t.co/LE9BfF3Uy8 pic.twitter.com/CRMUpdKxYr — New York Post (@nypost) September 24, 2021

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an arrest warrant for Petito’s fiancé, Laundrie, for alleged fraudulent use of a debit card shortly after she died.

“On Thursday, the 23-year-old Laundrie was indicted for the federal crime of fraudulently using a Capital One debit card to purchase $1,000 worth of goods between August 30, 2021, and September 1, 2021,” Breitbart News reported.

The body found Sunday near a Wyoming national park belonged to Petito, who disappeared during a cross-country journey with her boyfriend, the Teton County Coroner confirmed Tuesday.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the initial determination of Petito’s body is that her death was a homicide. Final autopsy results have not yet been released,” according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, the flight attendant said an employee at the hotel told her the man “didn’t know where he was going and he had the wrong hotel.”

“I’m not sure if this looks like him or if I just fell too far down the rabbit hole,” the woman noted of the photo.

“You can see the dip in his mustache and the ears are bent down [in her photo], but my ears bend down when I wear a face mask,” she said, adding, “It looked so much like him.”

“I did inform the hotel [that she thought it was Laundrie] and the employees at the hotel didn’t have any idea about the case, which was concerning,” she explained.

The TikTok user told reporters she sent the photo to news outlets and also reported the encounter to the FBI.

Laundrie’s parents reported him missing days after he returned home to North Port, Florida, on September 1 without Petito.