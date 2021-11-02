A father in Spokane, Washington, is accused of killing his daughter’s boyfriend, whom he believes sold her into sex trafficking in Seattle in 2020.

“Police say they found a car abandoned in the 1800 block of East Everett Avenue on Oct. 22 and a ‘foul odor’ was emanating from the vehicle. Officers opened the trunk and found human remains inside,” Fox News reported on Tuesday.

During the investigation, detectives learned John Eisenman Sr., 60, found his juvenile daughter had allegedly been sold to a sex-trafficking group in Seattle in October 2020 for $1,000.

Eisenman claimed his daughter’s 19-year-old boyfriend might have been the person responsible for selling her.

“He was able to rescue his daughter and get her back to the Spokane area shortly after she was taken, police said,” the Fox report continued:

A month later, Eisenman tracked the victim’s movements and followed him to a location at Airway Heights in Spokane County, police said. After a confrontation, Eisenman allegedly abducted the boyfriend, identified as Aaron Sorenson, tied him up and put him in the trunk of a vehicle.

According to a press release from law enforcement, Eisenman allegedly struck the victim in his head using a cinder block and stabbed him multiple times in the abdomen, which caused his death:

After the homicide, Eisenman drove the vehicle to a remote area in North Spokane County and abandoned the car with the body still inside. The vehicle remained at that location until it was moved in October 2021 by a 3rd-party and driven to Spokane. At this point it is not believed the 3rd-party knew the body was in the trunk. The vehicle, with the body still in the trunk, was abandoned at the Everett location. While parked on Everett, individuals were rummaging through the car and taking items when they made the gruesome discovery.

The City of Spokane Police Department shared the news release in a social media post on Monday.

Eisenman was arrested and later charged with first-degree murder.