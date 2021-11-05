A suspect’s alleged carjacking attempt in Loveland, Colorado, failed as the suspect apparently could not drive a stick shift.

Police say the suspect attempted to steal a running vehicle from outside a home in Loveland, Colorado, on November 4. “Trouble is, it had a stick shift and the suspect did not know how to drive it,” the Loveland Police Department stated in a Facebook post.

CAN YOU ID?This car thief almost got away with a vehicle left running outside his victim’s home early Thursday. Trouble… Posted by Loveland Police Department on Thursday, November 4, 2021

Authorities say an accomplice then picked up the suspect in a silver Mazda 3, which law enforcement learned was stolen during the course of their investigation. The getaway vehicle has “a large dent in the rear hatch,” police stated.

The suspect and accomplice remain at large.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged failed carjacking attempt is encouraged to call the Loveland Police Department at 970-667-2151.

Last month, Breitbart News reported that a manual transmission proved to be an obstacle in a different alleged carjacking attempt in Virginia. Three suspects allegedly attempted to steal a car outside a gym on October 12 in Stafford, Virginia, but the victim was trained in mixed martial arts (MMA) and fought back against the alleged assailants, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

When one alleged suspect corralled the man’s keys, he attempted to steal the car but was thwarted by the manual transmission, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects allegedly hopped in their own vehicle and fled the scene, leading to a police chase. The alleged suspects were eventually apprehended, according to the SCSO.