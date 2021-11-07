Three armed suspects reportedly used the subway to commit a multi-borough robbery spree on Thursday, allegedly victimizing four individuals in Brooklyn and Manhattan, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The incident began just prior to 8:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Avenue station in downtown Brooklyn, according to law enforcement.

Trio terrorizes NYC subway riders and pedestrians in multi-borough robbery spree https://t.co/Eg3UbAtywR pic.twitter.com/y7H3ibSzan — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2021

Video footage showed the suspects, one wearing a yellow hoodie and yellow shoes, another in what appeared to be a black hoodie and white shoes, and another individual wearing a dark colored hoodie and red shoes.

The Post article continued:

The masked suspects approached a 33-year-old man on the C train, brandished a gun wrapped in a bandana and tried to rob him, the NYPD said. When the victim resisted, they pistol-whipped him in the head, cops said. But he managed to run off the train when the doors opened and the suspects left empty-handed, according to police. An hour later, the muggers held down a 35-year-old man on a G train in Park Slope, investigators said. That victim was also able to fend off the bumbling hoods, who fled the train into the Seventh Avenue station, the NYPD reported.

The incident continued in the Chelsea area at approximately 10:00 p.m., when the suspects allegedly knocked down a 29-year-old man on West 15th Street and punched and kicked him before snatching his backpack and phone.

They then fled into the 14th Street station, authorities explained.

“A half-hour later, the suspects approached a 24-year-old man on Eighth Avenue and West 13th Street in the West Village and threatened to shoot him,” the Post article said.

The alleged victim handed over his phone, wallet, and earphones, police noted.

Authorities were looking for the men wearing black pants, hoodies, and masks as they walked down a sidewalk in the video posted by the department.

NYPD crime statistics showed a jump in violence in the city’s subway system and robberies were apparently fueling the trend, ABC 7 reported in October.