VIDEO: Suspect Arrested for Alleged NYC Execution-Style Killing

A woman allegedly seen on video in the killing of another woman in New York City was arrested in Jacksonville, Florida, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken into custody in Jacksonville regarding the August 4 death of Delia Johnson, 42, Fox News reported.

Surveillance video of the initial incident showed a woman dressed in black approach another woman, wearing a pink dress, on the sidewalk and appear to shoot her in the head:

NYC: We need your help identifying this individual. On 8/4 at 9:41 pm, near 697 Franklin Ave in the @NYPD77Pct she shot a female in the head & leg then fled in a white vehicle. The 42-year-old victim died at a nearby hospital. If you have info, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/1HJv85GQPG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 6, 2021

The woman in dark clothing then walked away, got into a white SUV, and left the scene.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea announced the recent arrest in a social media post, writing, “You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you.”

“The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida,” he added:

⚠️ APPREHENSION MADE You can run, but the long arm of the law will find you. The woman responsible for the August 4th murder of a #Brooklyn woman has been apprehended by our partners in Jacksonville, Florida. pic.twitter.com/VD3GBAL1Kb — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) November 8, 2021

Johnson’s brother, Mathis Johnson, said the suspect may have followed his sister from the funeral of a neighbor prior to the incident.

“She was at a funeral earlier in the evening for an old neighborhood friend to pay her respects, and then this happened,” he explained, adding, “It was horrible. That lady executed my sister.”

Although the NYPD has touted a decline in shootings and murders, recent crime statistics showed an increase in other violent crimes, including robberies and felony assaults, Fox 5 reported Wednesday:

Grand larceny cases also continue to rise. The overall crime rate in New York City was up 11.2% in October compared to a year ago. The number of robberies jumped 15.8% (1,450 v. 1,252) and felonious assaults increased by 13.8% (2,123 v. 1,865) year-over-year. Grand Larceny and auto thefts were also up sharply in October compared to the same period last year. Auto thefts are up almost 15% for the year versus 2020.

Gun arrests rose 13.9 percent in 2021 compared to the same time in 2020.

“There were 382 gun arrests in the city in October,” the outlet said.