Soros-backed L.A. D.A. George Gascón to Release Murderer 6 Years into 50-year Sentence

George Soros-backed Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón is being criticized again for his lenient approach to violent crime — this time over the imminent release of a convicted murderer just six years into a 50-year sentence.

Local ABC affiliate KABC-7 reported Tuesday:

This month, [Gascón’s] office used a legal technicality that will lead to the release of Andrew Cachu, a convicted murderer and documented gang member who was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Cachu was convicted of gunning down 41-year-old Louis Amela outside a Palmdale restaurant in 2015. At the time, Cachu was a few weeks shy of his 18th birthday, but was tried as an adult. An attorney for the Amela family says they are outraged about the release and shocked that the District Attorney’s Office failed to even consult with them about the move.

Asked to explain the release, Gascón said that his office had hoped to move Cachu into the juvenile detention system, but that effort failed because “the whole system is evolving.” He did not explain why he had not contacted the victim’s family.

Gascón has sought reduced sentences for criminals as part of his “reforms” to the system, clashing with prosecutors and victims’ families. Last year, shortly after taking office, he sought a reduced sentence for a man convicted of murdering two people, including Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joseph Solano.

In the 2020 election, Gascón defeated incumbent Jackie Lacie, the first African American woman to hold the post, after Black Lives Matter activists targeted her. George Soros donated millions of dollars to Gascón’s campaign, and members of the Democratic establishment endorsed him. In a particularly ugly move, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti withdrew his endorsement of Lacey and backed Gascón.

Gascón had previously served as D.A. of San Francisco, presiding over an explosion of petty crime that has made the city synonymous with homelessness, drug use, and public defacation on sidewalks. He faced a recall effort by opponents earlier this year, but they failed to gather enough signatures from voters by the deadline. They have vowed to try a second time.

