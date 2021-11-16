The 40-year-old woman killed in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park over three months ago was stabbed approximately 50 times, an autopsy report said.

Katherine Janness was found on July 28 in the park that was near her home in Midtown, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Friday.

“On Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report from a July 30 autopsy was released,” the outlet continued:

“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr. Karen E. Sullivan wrote in the report. “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.” Janness also had blunt force injuries, according to the medical examiner. On her chest and torso area, the letters “FAT” were cut into her skin, the report states. Of the more than 50 cuts on Janness, 15 were to her head, according to the autopsy findings.

The bodies of the victim and her dog, whose name was Bowie, were discovered in the park in the early hours after they did not return after a walk.

The Atlanta Police Department needs your help solving a homicide that occurred on July 28, 2021, at Piedmont Park. The… Posted by City of Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

“Janness’ girlfriend, Emma Clark, used a cellphone app to track her, Clark’s father previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,” the report stated.

Following a short walk from their house, Clark found Bowie and Janness deceased, approximately 100 feet apart, according to Clark’s father.

Atlanta Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have since been working on the case.

Over three months later, no arrests have yet been made.

Video footage from July showed authorities at the park:

Emma Clark’s father, Terrell Clark, released a statement for the family on Friday evening:

“With todays release of Katie’s autopsy report its more important than ever that the search for her killer be a top priority for APD and the FBI,” he wrote.

“The report is extremely heartbreaking to read and know the exact nature of what Katie endured in her final moments on this Earth. Whoever is responsible is very disturbed and remains a danger to everyone’s safety. Please be vigilant and aware of your surroundings for we would hate for any family to be put through this nightmare,” Clark added.