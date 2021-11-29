Waukesha attack suspect Darrell E. Brooks’ lawyer has moved to stop defending him in other felony cases, citing conflicts of interest after his client allegedly plowed an SUV into crowds of people attending the Christmas parade.

Filed two days after the attack, the motion claims that defense attorney Joseph Domask of Milwaukee County had “direct and indirect” relationships with “individuals, families, groups, organizations and the communities” affected by the massacre, creating a conflict of interest:

Relationships and familiarities, both direct and indirect, between Attorney Domask and members of Domask Law Office and individuals, families, groups, organizations and the communities affected by incidents arising on November 21, 2021 in the Waukesha County Holiday Parade have created a concurrent conflict of interest in Attorney Domask’s representation of Mr. Brooks in this case.

Shortly after the attack, Domask told Fox News Digital that the Waukesha community was “dear” to his heart while saying he was representing Brooks “at the moment.”

“Our hearts are broken for all families affected by the tragedy at the Waukesha Parade,” Domask said. “The Waukesha community is dear to our hearts here, and we joined in their sorrow. And we keep all those affected by this incident in our thoughts and prayers.”

One day later, he filed the motion to withdraw from two open cases in Milwaukee, including “one for allegedly shooting at and missing his nephew and another for driving his red Ford SUV over the mother of his child,” according to Fox News.

For the massacre, Brooks is currently being represented by two public defenders, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees. Kees is an Assistant State Public Defender, according to her LinkedIn profile, while Perri has been a licensed public defender for 19 years.

On the afternoon of Sunday, November 21, suspect Darrell E. Brooks Jr. allegedly plowed an SUV into crowds of people attending the Waukesha Christmas parade. According to authorities, Brooks’ alleged act was “intentional” and occurred shortly after a domestic disturbance incident. Police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time of the alleged attack, contrary to early reports. He has since been charged with six counts of intentional homicide, including one eight-year-old boy, with a bail set for $5 million.

The media and authorities still have not provided a motive detailing why Darrell E. Brooks, who expressed views sympathetic to Black Lives Matter on social media and who penned an anti-Trump rap song, allegedly carried out the attack that killed six people while wounding 62 others. A week after the incident, seven children remain in the hospital — three remain in serious condition, while three are in fair condition, and another patient is in good condition.