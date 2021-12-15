House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted to reporters on Wednesday the national crime surge is real and must be stopped.

As nine cities broke annual crime rates with one month left in 2021, Pelosi is presumably just realizing the impact criminals are inflicting on communities.

“There is an attitude of lawlessness in our country that springs from I don’t know where,” Pelosi said during a press conference when asked about the smash-and-grab attacks on retail stores. “It has to be stopped.”

While acknowledging that retail businesses have requested her to work to reduce the crime spree, Pelosi said the attacks on retail stores are not just in her home district of San Francisco but across the nation.

“It’s out of the question that people should be able to think that they can just steal things, profit from them, and not have any accountability on it,” she said.

“This is about stealing for profit,” Pelosi continued, drawing a difference between those who steal to eat with organized criminals. “It’s absolutely outrageous.”

“They coordinate with each other” to steal from “high-level stores” and from “your local Walgreens,” she said about the coordinated attacks.

“None of it is acceptable,” she concluded.

Crime has increased across the country in recent months under Democrat-controlled state rule, Breitbart News reported:

California has faced two weeks of sustained “smash-and-grab” burglaries around the state involving flash mobs of thieves running into stores, smashing glass cases, and running out with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, purses, electronics, and other goods. While smash-and-grab burglaries have become commonplace in California — particularly in San Francisco — the quick succession of the crimes has put shoppers and businesses on edge. Law enforcement say thieves are being recruited for up to $1,000 to steal goods that are then shipped across state lines and sold on the Internet, making it hard for cops to track the criminals, according to the Daily Mail.

The White House has blamed the crime spike on the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“What I will tell you is we have seen an increase in crime over the course of the pandemic. There are a range of reasons for that,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

