A trans woman was jailed for 20 months after using cocaine and engaging in sex with an Alsatian dog, GB Britain’s News Channel reported Thursday.

Sixty-year-old Claire Goodier was described by a probation officer with Chester Crown Court in England as “manipulative” and also “deceitful,” according to the outlet.

The report continued:

Claire was previously known as John and has twice been convicted of possessing indecent images of children. Prosecutor Paulinus Barnes said the police visited Goodier’s home on July 19, 2019 for a routine check due to her being on the sex offenders register for life. Officers discovered Goodier had searched for bestiality content online, and a full analysis discovered more than 30 indecent images of her taking part in a sex act with an Alsatian.

“She admitted possession of the images,” Barnes noted. “She said she had fantasised about it for a number of years and after talking about it with people in Northwich, was put in touch with others in Bournemouth.”

“She travelled down there in December 2018 and took part in the sex act with other people and the Alsatian dog,” Barnes stated.

According to the American Kennel Club’s (AKC) website, in World War I-era Britain, the German Shepherd Dog was known as the Alsatian, a label many people there still prefer.

Following the individual’s arrest in June, authorities found a USB drive in the person’s handbag containing the same images, and also found 3.5 grams of cocaine.

Judge Everett explained to Goodier that “You are a long, long way from changing your life. You deceitfully took part in a cocaine-fuelled incident with other persons”:

Since the terrible offence took place you kept the images unashamedly for your own sexual gratification. In the middle of all this, you failed to comply with the terms of an order, which some might say is a minor breach, but it’s not for the first time. Your record is appalling and it could be said you were astonishingly lucky not to go to prison previously. A message must go out that if you commit such disgusting behaviour then you must go to prison.

