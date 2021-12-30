Hillary Clinton Voter Sentenced 35-to-Life for Shooting over 2016 Election

A Hillary Clinton voter from Corona, California, who shot a bandmate’s wife in an argument over the 2016 presidential election was sentenced to 35 years-to-life in prison on Wednesday in a Los Angeles Superior Court after being found guilty of second-degree murder with a gun.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge sentenced John Kevin McVoy Jr. on Monday after a jury at the Long Beach courthouse in November found McVoy guilty of second-degree murder and an allegation that he used a gun in the killing, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. … McVoy and Victor Garcia were in a band together and were there to practice, according to a report by the Long Beach Press-Telegram. … During a discussion about politics with two other friends inside the home, someone asked McVoy whom he had voted for in the 2016 presidential election. When McVoy said Hillary Clinton, Victor Garcia told McVoy to leave his house. McVoy pulled out a gun and shot Victor Garcia and then Susan Garcia, who held their 2-year-old son on her lap, prosecutors said.

The Long Beach Press-Telegram noted:

Prosecutors said McVoy shot the Garcias after he was teased for saying he voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and was told by Victor Garcia to leave, according to prosecutors. During the trial, McVoy’s defense attorney, Ninaz Saffari, said her client shot Victor Garcia in self-defense. Victor Garcia made violent threats to McVoy and picked up a can opener – which McVoy said he thought may have been a knife – from a table when he was shot, she said. The second shot, which struck Susan Garcia while she held the couple’s 2-year-old son occurred during a battle for the gun with one of the bandmates, Saffari said. Susan Garcia died at the scene and the boy was not injured. … McVoy said he did not intend to hurt anyone that day and apologized to the family.

McVoy was acquitted of other charges in the case, including child abuse and attempted murder.

