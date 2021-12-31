A disabled man, his child, and the people caring for them were reportedly targeted by a group during what was described as a home invasion in Studio City, according to police.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) answered a call from a residence located on Alta View Drive at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fox 11 reported.

The LAPD said a victim went outside to take out trash and while there was confronted by the group of suspects.

The outlet continued:

The victim said he was held at gunpoint before the suspects beat him up. The suspects then went inside the Studio City home and proceeded to zip-tie the first victim and three others who also happened to be inside. Those assaulted include the first victim’s bedridden child and their two caretakers. The first victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, officials said.

Authorities said the group was made up of between four and five males.

The suspects reportedly ransacked the house, then left through the back door. The group fled in a pair of Hyundai vehicles, officers were told.

Aerial video footage showed authorities at the scene and the house in question. CBS Los Angeles reported the suspects were wearing masks:

The alleged incident caused Studio City residents to be on edge.

“We’ve lived here for 35 years and never had any kind of police activity like this,” neighbor Michael Thatcher told Fox 11.

Authorities told ABC 7 there was currently no evidence to suggest the reported incident was a follow-home robbery.

In November, the LAPD posted a release advising residents to “cooperate and comply” when they were being robbed, Breitbart News reported.

The department used the release to highlight seven points offering its advice for what residents should do in response to a robbery.

“Point five on the release says, ‘If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects; cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness,'” according to the article.

Meanwhile, the shooting of an 81-year-old woman inside her Los Angeles home and “smash and grab” crimes at retailers put the city in a position to either follow progressive policies allowing suspects back on the street or ramp up policing efforts, Breitbart News reported December 4.