U.S. Marshals announced they arrested 30 individuals and recovered five missing teenagers after a two-month operation in New Orleans.

“Operation Boo Dat 2021 took place from mid-October to Dec. 24. Among the 30 people arrested were 17 for felony sex offender registration violations,” KNOE reported Wednesday.

The missing and runaway teenagers, ages 14 through 16, were discovered living in different motels and residences where alleged criminal activity was happening.

“They were found with or had recently been with adult males and are thought to be the victims of sex trafficking, a common fate among runaway teens who do not soon make it home,” the KNOE article read.

Those arrested included a man who allegedly raped a 12-year-old.

The U.S. Marshals Service detailed highlights of Operation Boo Dat 2021 in a press release on December 27:

The recoveries of five missing/endangered teens with one being a 16-year-old female JPSO runaway who left her residence in Marrero (Jefferson Parish) by allegedly stealing a relative’s vehicle and a handgun. That teen, who was known to have ties to Bourbon Street and the Chef Highway area of New Orleans, was recovered at a residence in the 7900 block of Benson Street New Orleans, LA and was located living with several adults to include an adult female strip club dancer. … The second recovery involved a 14-year-old female with possible sex trafficking ties being recovered at a motel off Read Blvd. in New Orleans East. She was located along with a 17-year-old female and a 15-year-old female staying in a motel room. The room smelled of Marijuana and alcohol. The girls advised that before moving to that room they were in another motel room with adult males from Baton Rouge, LA who left/stranded them to return to Baton Rouge, LA due to the adult men’s cousin being shot.

Sex trafficking is when a person is compelled by force, fraud, or coercion to engage in commercial sex acts, according the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) website.

“Sex trafficking of a minor occurs when the victim is under the age of 18. For cases involving minors, it is not necessary to prove force, fraud, or coercion,” the agency said.