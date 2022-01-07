Police in Illinois arrested two suspects Thursday night and charged them with aggravated battery after they allegedly assaulted a firefighter and a police officer.

Officers with the Rockford Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of 11th street around 7:00 p.m., according to WTVO. Rockford is approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago. The department had received a report of a “battery involving a Rockford firefighter,” WIFR reports. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital, treated, and then released.

The 18-year-old suspect, Jeremiah Span, “was not on the scene at the time the officers arrived but was located a short time later and taken into custody,” WTVO reports.

While authorities took the 18-year-old into custody, police say 25-year-old Fajah Span, a woman, struck an officer in the face, per WREX.

Authorities charged Jeremiah Span with aggravated battery to a firefighter and charged Fajah Span with aggravated battery to a police officer.

They are both being held without bond in Winnebago County Jail.