Police in Illinois arrested two suspects Thursday night and charged them with aggravated battery after they allegedly assaulted a firefighter and a police officer.
Officers with the Rockford Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of 11th street around 7:00 p.m., according to WTVO. Rockford is approximately 90 miles northwest of Chicago. The department had received a report of a “battery involving a Rockford firefighter,” WIFR reports. The firefighter was taken to a local hospital, treated, and then released.
The 18-year-old suspect, Jeremiah Span, “was not on the scene at the time the officers arrived but was located a short time later and taken into custody,” WTVO reports.
Rockford man and woman charged with assaulting a firefighter, police officer https://t.co/61P0YtTgLY pic.twitter.com/XR59vAErEh
— Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) January 7, 2022
While authorities took the 18-year-old into custody, police say 25-year-old Fajah Span, a woman, struck an officer in the face, per WREX.
Authorities charged Jeremiah Span with aggravated battery to a firefighter and charged Fajah Span with aggravated battery to a police officer.
They are both being held without bond in Winnebago County Jail.
The alleged incidents follow the unrelated alleged brutal killing of Bradley, Illinois police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic on December 30. Authorities say Rittmanic was fatally shot while investigating a noise complaint at a Comfort Inn on North State Highway 50 in Bradley, Breitbart News reported. Her partner, Tyler Bailey was also shot and is stable, but remains in critical condition, WICS reports.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.