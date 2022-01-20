Police say a gunman’s stray bullet struck an 11-month-old baby girl in the face Wednesday night in the Bronx, leaving her in critical but stable condition.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is searching for the shooter and released footage of the suspect Thursday morning.

Watch Below:

888-57-PISTA en español. You can also reach us at our website, the link is in our bio. All tips to our hotline or website are 100% anonymous and you can receive a cash reward of up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/xN73cc33eY — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 20, 2022

Video appears to show the suspect brandishing a firearm as he runs around the corner of 198th Street and Valentine Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the shooter was chasing someone down Valentine Avenue and fired two shots, WCBS reports. He then circles a van and flees the scene back down 198th street, footage shows.

According to the outlet:

A mother and her 11-month-old daughter were sitting in a parked car while the baby’s father was inside a nearby deli at the time of the shooting, and one of the bullets struck the baby in the left cheek. Witnesses say the child’s mom was frantically tapping her baby’s back, doing what she could to keep the little girl alive before paramedics arrived. “She was trying to get the baby in the ambulance,” one person said.

The 11-month-old was then rushed to a local hospital by first responders.

“The officers found a mother holding her 11-month-old baby girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her left cheek,” said Deputy Chief Timothy McCormack, according to WNBC. “The officers immediately escorted the mother, the child and the ambulance to St. Barnabas Hospital.”

The baby was then transported from St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx to Weill Cornell Medical Center in Manhattan, WCBS reports.

Police said the 11-month-old was in critical but stable condition.

The infant’s mother, Miraida Gomez, 32, informed the Post of her child’s condition.

“She’s going to be OK. God willing. It’s in God’s hands,” she added.

Mayor Eric Adams (D) spoke regarding the horrific incident.

“Enough is enough. If tonight wasn’t a wakeup call, then I don’t know what will wake us up,” Adams said.

“Cops say the suspect is an adult male with a medium build, last seen wearing a face mask, a dark hoodie with a white Nike logo, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers,” the New York Post reports. He left the scene in a gray sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to reach out to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at Call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).