California: Firefighter Killed in Shooting While Responding to Fire

A firefighter on Monday has died in a shooting while responding to a dumpster fire in Stockton, California.

KCRA reports:

Firefighters were responding to reports of a dumpster fire in the area of Aurora Street and Washington Street when gunshots were heard and Fortuna was struck, officials said.

Captain Max Fortuna was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A 67-year-old man was arrested at the scene of the shooting.

“Captain Fortuna served the Stockton fire department for over 21 years and leaves behind a wife and two grown children,” Stockton Fire Chief Rick Edwards told reporters during a press conference.

Edwards called the deadly incident his “worst nightmare.”

“My heart breaks with you but we will get through this,” he added.

No further details of the shooting are known at this time.