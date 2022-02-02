A dog named Bullet helped save the lives of a clerk and a store manager in Philadelphia on Tuesday by engaging two armed suspects, the manager said.

The incident took place just before 4:00 a.m. at the Big A corner store in the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue in the Wissinoming neighborhood, according to KYW.

“Two people come with a big gun and small gun, they come in straight up and put the gun to the girl’s head and my head and said like don’t move,” said store manager Sammy Aloubehi.

The manager of a Wissinoming corner store credits his dog named Bullet for saving his life after two armed robbers rushed inside this morning. A clerk in the store fired a gun and hit one of the robbers, who fired back. The clerk is in critical condition https://t.co/bUbTiph04w pic.twitter.com/9sqySKIXGe — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 1, 2022

Surveillance video appears to show one of the suspects brandishing a gun approaching the 32-year-old female clerk, who was sitting on a couch.

“He was pointing the gun to her face like… don’t move,” Aloubehi said, per WPVI.



Aloubehi’s dog Bullet jumps onto the man, allowing the clerk to draw her weapon and open fire on the gun-wielding suspect, the footage seemingly shows. The suspect then took off running as the other suspect opened fire on the clerk, striking her several times, according to KYW.

Police say she was shot four times, the outlet reported. She was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital in critical condition per WPVI, but Aloubehi says she is on the mend.

“She’s fine,” he told KYW. “She’s better.”

Aloubehi showed KYW a bullet casing and holes in the wall.

“This was gonna kill somebody for no reason,” he explained.

He praised Bullet for his intervention and says the pooch helped save his and the store clerk’s lives.

“If he didn’t move the guy and cover him, he would shoot the girl before she shoot him,” Aloubehi told KYW. “He did help. … He saved my life and her life.”

“About 45 minutes after the shootout, a man matching the description of one of the gunmen showed up at the hospital,” WCAU reported. “He was identified as one of the armed robbers, police said.”

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning, the outlet reported.

Police said one of the suspects left their weapon at the scene, KYW reported. The gun the clerk used was also recovered by officers.

An estimated seven shots rang out in total, according to WCAU.