VIDEO: Uber Driver Mom Begged for Her Life Before Fatal Shooting

An Uber driver and young mother begged a man to spare her life before he allegedly shot and killed her in Pennsylvania.

“Allegheny County police on Wednesday night charged Calvin Crew, 22, in the killing of 38-year-old Christi Spicuzza, whose body was found in Monroeville last weekend,” the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Friday.

"I'm begging you, I have 4 kids." These are some of the last words Christi Spicuzza said to the man who murdered her. … Posted by Amy Hudak on Thursday, February 17, 2022

In a social media post, police said the suspect was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, and tampering with evidence.

“Spicuzza’s family reported her missing on February 11, 2022 after she failed to return home after taking several Uber fares the prior night,” the department said.

According to a criminal complaint, Crew allegedly ordered the Uber ride, then held her at gunpoint, the Post-Gazette report continued:

On a video retrieved from Ms. Spicuzza’s dashcam, investigators saw her arriving to pick up Mr. Crew on Feb. 11. He entered the vehicle and produced a handgun, pointing it at the back of her head, the complaint says. He told her to keep driving. When she reached back and felt the gun, she responded, “You’ve got to be joking,” the complaint reads. Mr. Crew reiterated that he had a gun, and she told him that she had a family, the complaint says.

Crew then instructed her to drive, to which she replied, “I’m begging you, I have four kids,” but he reportedly kept the gun on her neck.

Moments later, he took the woman’s cellphone from the dashboard and the video ended, according to the complaint.

Spicuzza’s body was later found with a single gunshot wound on Rosecrest Drive, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Police told WTAE the camera became key evidence leading to the charges against Crew “after detectives later found the discarded camera thrown against a chain linked fence in Penn Hills,” the outlet’s Janelle Hall wrote in a social media post:

JUST RELEASED: After the shooting death of Uber driver Christina Spicuzza, a local mother of four, investigators say… Posted by Janelle Hall WTAE on Friday, February 18, 2022

The suspect was taken into custody Thursday evening and arraigned in court on Friday.

“He was being held without bail in the Allegheny County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 25,” the Post-Gazette article said.