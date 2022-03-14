VIDEO: Man Shot Dead Walking Dog in L.A. ‘No-Crime’ Zone

A man was fatally shot while walking his dog in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles and family members have no idea why.

According to police, the incident happened early Saturday when Marcos Sandoval was walking his dog near Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, CBS Los Angeles reported.

Sandoval’s home was a few blocks away and neighbors called the area a “no-crime” zone, the outlet said.

He was apparently the victim of a robbery, Fox 11 reported.

The CBS article continued:

Surveillance footage from one of the homes in the area shows a dark-colored four-door sedan slowly pulling up to the intersection before stopping. The driver exits the vehicle and began to interact with Sandoval, most of which happened out of the range of the camera. One shot can be heard, before Sandoval’s dog is seen running across the street and out of the picture before a second shot rings out. The suspect then got back into the sedan and drove the vehicle northbound on Genesee Avenue.

The victim was located approximately 30 minutes later. The dog was not injured and found its way home, where it alerted family members.

When emergency crews arrived, Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene. Citizens with information regarding the case were asked to call the LAPD’s West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213- 382-9470.

Sandoval’s family went to the scene that day with candles and flowers, saying they did not know who may have wanted to hurt their loved one. His daughter described Sandoval as a good, hardworking man, who did not have any enemies they knew of.

She added that her father “would always put me and my sister first before anyone and it’s just not fair that they just took him away from us like that.”

Meanwhile, crime and homelessness are some of the main concerns for voters living in California; however, Democrats failed to address those issues during their recent statewide convention.