Law enforcement said a pair of toddlers are back where they belong after the car carrying them was stolen Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, while they napped in the back seat.

“Just after 2 a.m., a woman flagged police down in the area of the 6800 block of West Military. She told police that someone had taken her vehicle that had her two toddlers inside of it,” KENS 5 reported.

According to a map, the area is located on the west side of the city. Video footage showed multiple police vehicles parked at the scene with their lights flashing.

To alert the community about what happened, authorities put out a city-wide “Be on the Lookout” and more than 10 San Antonio Police units descended on the area, looking for the vehicle.

The car was eventually located in the 2600 block of Westward, which is not far away.

“When the vehicle was found, police say the two children were asleep in the backseat. They were checked my [sic] medical services as a precaution,” the KENS 5 article said. In February, the city’s leaders were talking about how to reduce crime; San Antonio police recently shared statistics that showed homicides rose from 130 in 2020 to 160 in 2021, Fox 29 reported.

“I attribute it — a lot of it — to high-risk behavior,” explained Chief McManus. “When I’m talking about high-risk behavior, if you’re running in a gang or a gang member, if you’re selling drugs or buying drugs on the street.”

“We’re looking at some of the areas in town that do have more frequent risky behavior. We’re going to try and see how we can address this in a more comprehensive way,” the chief added.

As far as the recent case, police officers are reviewing surveillance video in hopes of finding an image of the suspect. The individual will face car theft and kidnapping charges.