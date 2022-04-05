GRAPHIC VIDEO: 60-Year-Old Man Beaten with Brick in NYC

A 60-year-old man was struck with a brick in Harlem recently and the disturbing incident was captured on camera.

The New York Post reported Tuesday:

The victim — who lives in a building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 132nd Street — confronted a woman who he believed was stealing packages in the lobby around 3 p.m. Thursday, police said. The woman left and returned with two other people — one of whom beat the victim with a brick and repeatedly pummeled him in the middle of the street until he fell to the ground, video released late Monday shows.

WARNING — GRAPHIC VIDEO:

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 3/31/22 at approx. 3PM, in front of 2245 7 Ave @NYPD32PCT Manhattan. The suspect hit a 60 year-old male victim with a brick & then punched him causing severe injuries. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS Reward up to $3,500. pic.twitter.com/5AmZx7gteu — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, 39 percent of employees in New York City offices are considering leaving the area, as 43 percent of people working from home said “public safety” was their main worry when it came to going back to the office, according to a recent poll.

“The employees’ claims of safety issues on public transit are reinforced by the New York City Police Department’s transit crime statistics,” Breitbart News reported March 25. “From January 1 to March 20 of 2022, transit crime rose 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021.”

Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently said the city had become “a laughingstock” as it suffered from rising crime and the homeless problem, according to the Post.

“Anything goes in the city of New York,” he commented. “The most important city on the globe has become the laughing stock of the globe. And the dysfunctionality of our city has cascaded throughout the entire country.”

Per the recent incident, the victim was transported to a hospital in stable condition but suffering from severe lacerations.

In a social media post, NYPD Crime Stoppers shared images of a suspect in the case:

According to the Post report, the alleged attacker fled the scene and authorities had not arrested anyone as of early Tuesday.