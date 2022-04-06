Wild body camera footage caught the moment a Florida sheriff’s deputy tased a woman – who had allegedly ingested four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day – inside a Walmart after authorities say she threatened customers with a brick and knife.

The incident occurred in the afternoon of March 30 at the Summerfield Walmart on South US Highway 441, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said in a press release.

The MCSO responded to the location at 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report that Brandy McGowan, 32, was using a knife and brick to threaten shoppers and workers, authorities said.

Upon arrival, Deputy Christopher Witte found McGowan in the clothing section brandishing a pocketknife and uttering incoherent statements, according to the MCSO. In his probable cause affidavit, obtained by Law and Crime, Witte noted that “she was advising that she did not kill her family” and spoke about a man named “Bill.”

“At this time, MCSO does not have any reason to believe that her remarks were related to an incident that actually occurred,” MCSO Public Information Officer Zachary Moore told the outlet.

Witte told the suspect to drop the weapon numerous times while he held her at gunpoint but she failed to heed his directions, according to the police footage and the MCSO release. Property Crimes Detective Pamela Thomas then arrived, giving Witte the chance to put his firearm away and pull out his taser, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputy Witte deployed his taser at McGowan, which successfully disarmed her and provided an opportunity to place her in handcuffs,” the sheriff’s office noted.

An investigation revealed that McGowan entered the store with a brick in hand and began intimidating customers as she wandered around the Walmart, authorities said. She came across a packaged pocket knife and used scissors from the store to access the weapon before using the blade, in addition to the brick, to continue threatening shoppers and workers until Witte and then Thomas arrived on the scene, the MCSO said.

“After McGowan was arrested, it was discovered that she ingested approximately four grams of methamphetamine earlier in the day,” the MCSO said.

She was evaluated at a hospital before being taken to Marion County Jail, where she remained as of April 4. McGowan is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, online inmate records show. She was being held on a $1,000 bond, though it is unclear if she has posted the amount. Her next court date is set for May 3 at 9:00 a.m.