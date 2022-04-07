The Reno County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas announced a citizen was robbed then beaten after trying to assist a woman Tuesday and asked for the public’s help in the case.

The incident happened Tuesday evening on Kansas Highway 14 a few miles south of Crupper’s Corner, KSNW reported Thursday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office detailed the incident and said, “A white female flagged the victim down,” then she claimed her car had broken down, but her home was a mile from the scene.

“The suspect female asked if the victim could give her a ride home,” the post continued:

The female suspect acted like she needed help and needed assistance so the victim got out of her vehicle to tend to her. The suspect then began acting like she was sick and needed help walking. The victim assisted the suspect and the suspect leaned on the victim to help her walk. The victim was distracted by the female and did not see the other suspect as he approached the victim from behind, placing a gun to the back of her head. The victim was instructed to get back into her vehicle where she was robbed of her purse and jewelry. The victim was also battered by both suspects while she was in her vehicle as well. Social media users voiced their opinions regarding the incident, one person writing, "Thats why I conceal carry. Period." "Welp don't pull over for people just call 911 and have an officer assist. you never know if it's legit or not. Thank God the victim is okay," another commented.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect vehicle as a four-door, older model in a light color, adding, “The suspect vehicle was last seen going northbound on K-14 Hwy.”

Authorities also asked for citizens’ help regarding similar instances and said the investigation was ongoing.

Most voters believe “crime is getting worse in America”; 83 percent think it will turn out to be one of the main issues during the midterm elections, a Rasmussen Reports poll in February found.

“Women are slightly more concerned than men about crime — 70 percent of women and 60 percent of men say violent crime is getting worse. Women are also more likely to think crime will be a top priority in congressional elections,” according to Breitbart News.