Police: NYC Man Stabbed in Head During ‘Unprovoked Attack’

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the head during an “unprovoked attack” Sunday in Lower Manhattan, according to police, as crime in New York City grows.

“The attack happened around 2:45 a.m. in front of 425 Broome Street when the victim was approached from behind by a person who plunged a sharp object into his head, cops said,” the New York Post reported.

A photo showed police officers at the scene:

Man stabbed in head in 'unprovoked attack' in Manhattan, cops say https://t.co/MaLGv9ZWSM pic.twitter.com/5IlxciMSlt — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, overall index crime in the city spiked 36.5 percent in March compared to the same month last year as the state’s bail laws began affecting the 2022 gubernatorial race:

In 2019, New York’s disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) signed legislation into law allowing “suspects accused of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, child sex crimes, and making threats of terrorism to walk free from jail without ever having to post bail,” Breitbart News reported. “Coinciding with the state law is New York City’s Supervised Release Program, which allows thousands of criminal suspects to be released following their arrests without having to post bail or be monitored by social workers,” Breitbart News continued.

Last week, some New York City teenagers were on the run after allegedly assaulting a man on the subway by slashing his forehead.

The suspects were believed to be between 16 and 17 years old.

🚨WANTED🚨for an ASSAULT Aboard a moving N/B ‘B’ train #manhattan @NYPD24pct on 4/6/22@ 4:20P.M. The individuals punched the victim in the face & arms & cut him on the forehead with a sharp objectὋReward up to $3500 Know who they are?📲Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/lzB2tsvqcT — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 8, 2022

“Transit crime in the Big Apple has seen an alarming rise in 2022 under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams (D). From January 1 through April 3, transit crimes climbed 62.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021,” Breitbart News reported.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), a gubernatorial candidate in New York, recently criticized the state’s bail reform laws.