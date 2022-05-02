A man in Chicago was reportedly found with over six pounds of fentanyl, the equivalent of approximately 1.5 million deadly doses, in his car as the drug continues flowing over the nation’s border.

“Chicago police conducted surveillance on a tan Pontiac last week after a confidential informant told them that David Tyler, 40, had fentanyl in the vehicle, Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher Cromydas said,” CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

Authorities apparently saw Tyler put a fake Minnesota license plate on the vehicle. When officers later pulled the car over, he exited and tried to walk away from them.

The man was then taken into custody because he could not show them a driver’s license or proof of insurance, Cromydas explained.

“They found three kilos of fentanyl and a loaded firearm in the trunk, according to Cromydas, who said CPD estimated the drug to have a street value of $582,397,” the report continued.

Four times as much fentanyl was coming over the United States-Mexico border under President Joe Biden’s leadership compared with two years ago when former President Donald Trump was in office, according to Breitbart News.

The drug was described as an opioid similar to morphine but said to be between 50 and 100 times more powerful, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse’s website:

Some drug dealers are mixing fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and MDMA. This is because it takes very little to produce a high with fentanyl, making it a cheaper option. This is especially risky when people taking drugs don’t realize they might contain fentanyl as a cheap but dangerous additive. They might be taking stronger opioids than their bodies are used to and can be more likely to overdose.

Meanwhile, law enforcement stationed on the U.S.-Mexico border and inside California’s border communities were discovering fentanyl in items ranging from Skittle bags to vaping pens, Breitbart News reported April 20.

“Fentanyl, of which two milligrams can kill one person, is primarily manufactured in China before being flown into Mexico where the Mexican drug cartels then traffic the drug into American communities via the nation’s porous southern border,” the outlet said, adding many factories where it is laced into drugs are located on the border.

Per the CWB Chicago article, Judge Mary Marubio deemed the drugs’ alleged value “the record of the day” and set bail at $75,000. However, Tyler was required to post ten percent to be released from jail.