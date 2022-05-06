Police in Texas are searching for a man they say stole a lawnmower from a residence and proceeded to mow the homeowners’ front and back yards.

In a press release, the Port Arthur Police Department (PAPD) said suspect Marcus Hubbard carried out the bizarre act on April 1, and a surveillance video time stamp indicates it took place just before 8:00 p.m. The PAPD did not immediately respond to Breitbart News’s inquiry about exactly where the incident occurred.

The video appears to display alleged suspect Hubbard retrieving the lawnmower from a storage area of the home before grabbing a gas can from the residence and fueling the mower up. He appears to hit the primer, start the mower, and head to the front yard, according to the video. The suspect even moves a broken fence picket while trimming the yard, carefully placing it on the other side of the fence, footage shows.

The PAPD said once officers arrived on the scene, Hubbard fled with the lawnmower in tow before abandoning it in an alleyway. Hubbard was able to evade law enforcement and remains on the loose, and now “has an outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Building,” police said.

In July 2019, the Port Arthur News reported that a man named Marcus Renard Hubbard, 28, had been indicted for “evading detention with prior convictions.” It is unclear if Hubbard from the 2019 report is the same individual believed to be behind the peculiar April 1 burglary.

Anyone with knowledge of Hubbard’s location or of the incident is urged to contact the PAPD or Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.