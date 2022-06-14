A naked woman attacked a Chicago police officer Monday before stealing his patrol vehicle and running him over, Chicago Police Superintendant David Brown said at a press conference.

The incident unfolded after officers were dispatched near the 4300 block of Jackson Boulevard shortly before 10:00 a.m. for a report of shots fired, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. At the scene, officers discovered the naked woman, who police have yet to identify publicly, lying in the road and went to render aid to her while attempting “to figure out why she was laying in the street,” Brown said.

She then “charged the officer,” who has not been identified, and assaulted him before taking his vehicle, running him over, and fleeing the scene, Brown said Monday citing preliminary information.

“In a statement, police said the officer was ‘eventually dragged from the vehicle.'” according to the Sun-Times.

The officer, who Brown noted sustained an injury to his leg and a laceration to his head, was treated at Stroger Hospital, WMAQ reported. He has since been released, according to the Sun-Times, and the Chicago Police Department has not revealed further information regarding his condition.

After taking the squad vehicle, the woman, 34, allegedly drove onto Interstate 290 and later crashed near West Harrison Street and South Damen Avenue, per the Sun-Times.

WMAG noted that a “police officer radioed that the woman had side-swiped five cars on Harrison Street at Damen.”

“She was taken to Stroger Hospital for a psychological evaluation, according to radio traffic,” the Sun-Times stated. “Police said charges were pending.”