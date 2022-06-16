Police Chief: Illinois ‘Monster’ Beheads 8-Months Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend

An Illinois man is accused of murdering his “on-and-off” eight-months pregnant girlfriend, Liese Dodd, and her unborn child before discarding her decapitated head in a dumpster.

“What was observed, what was learned, what was found, is absolutely terrible,” said Alton Police Chief Marcus Pulido, as the St. Louis Dispatch reported. “She was decapitated by a freaking savage monster.”

DeUndreá S. Holloway Jr., 22, who Pulido said “had on-and-off dating relationship” with 22-year-old Dodd in the past couple of years, per the Dispatch, was arrested the same day and is facing several multiple murder charges, as KDSK reported:

In all, Holloway, a Litchfield resident, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child, dismembering a human body, concealing a homicidal death and possession of a stolen vehicle. The two counts of murder will be combined into one count as the investigation continues, as will the two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child.

NEW AT 6: 22-year-old mother to be, Liese Dodd, was beheaded in her own home in Alton, Illinois. One day since her ex-boyfriend was charged in her murder, we're hearing for the first time from Dodd's mother. @kmov pic.twitter.com/aCt2Q3svHo — Gabriela Vidal (@GabrielaVtv) June 14, 2022

Dodd’s headless body was discovered by her mother, identified by KMOV as Heidi Noel, on the afternoon of June 7 at a horrific scene in Dodd’s Boliver Street apartment in Alton, Illinois, the St. Louis Dispatch reported. Noel visited the residence as she had grown concerned after not having contact with Dodd.

The victim’s neighbor, April Wooten, told KSDK that police soon flooded the scene.

“Her mom looked so broken, she looked so broken,” she explained. “She turned around, she looked at us, me and my boyfriend were standing in the door way and she said, ‘He [expletive] killed her.'”

"Every murder is absolutely terrible. I will never take that away, but what happened to 22-year-old Liese Dodd … is beyond reprehensible," Pulido said. https://t.co/Y2npslqEjT — KSDK News (@ksdknews) June 14, 2022

The St. Louis Dispatch noted:

Two hours after Dodd was found dead, Gillespie police were investigating a bicycle theft about 30 miles away from Alton, in their small town of 3,000 residents. The bike’s owner gave police a description of the man pedaling away on the stolen bike, and police arrested Holloway based on that description.

Dodd’s due date for her baby girl was July 27, and Noel told KMOV that friends and family were set to throw a baby shower for the soon-to-be mom, who was in school with the aspiration of becoming a nurse:

We were planning her baby shower for the end of this month. I had just sent out invitations the prior Saturday for the baby shower. We were just excited and gathering the items you need to have a baby. She wasn’t set on a name yet. [She] said ‘my little bean.’ So, we essentially were calling the baby, ‘baby bean’.

“Baby Bean” was to be the Dodd’s first child, Pulido told the Dispatch.

“She was just a bright light that cared for everyone. she had a big heart,” Noel told KMOV. “She’d do anything for anyone. She’d go out of her way to help people.”