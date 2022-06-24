Watch: Pro-Abortion Activists Burn American Flag, ‘F*ck You MPD’ Sign

Pro-abortion activists burned an American flag and a “FUCK YOU MPD” sign in Washington, DC, following the Supreme Court’s historic 5-4 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade after issuing its final decision on the Dobbs case, thus determining the right to abortion is not included in the Constitution. The decision means regulations on abortion will be left up to the states, not the federal government.

Angered by the Supreme Court’s decision, the activists set fire to an American flag and a sign saying, “FUCK YOU MPD,” referring to the police department in Washington, DC: Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia.

Watch:

An American flag is set ablaze in the street next to a protest sign reading ‘F*** YOU MPD’ pic.twitter.com/1etOyY7HLY — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) June 25, 2022

BREAKING: ANTIFA lights an American flag on fire here in DC in the middle of the street | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/kJCvj8Rom9 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 25, 2022

As Breitbart News reported Friday, the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 court ruling in a massive victory for the pro-life movement:

The Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding in the Dobbs case that the Constitution does not include a right to abortion and returning the issue of abortion laws and regulations to state legislatures. … Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history. An early draft of Alito’s opinion leaked in May, the first such leak of a full opinion in the 233-year history of the Supreme Court, leading the left to violent protests, including destroying a pro-life center in Wisconsin, vandalizing churches, and threatening protests at the home of conservatives justices in violation of federal law.

The case is Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, No. 19-1392 in the Supreme Court of the United States.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.