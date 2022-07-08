Illegal Alien Gets $15K Bail After Allegedly Plotting July 4th Mass Shooting with Another Illegal Alien

One of the two illegal aliens accused of plotting a mass shooting on the Fourth of July in Richmond, Virginia, has been given a mere $15,000 bail.

As Breitbart News reported, Guatemalan nationals 52-year-old illegal alien Julio Alvardo Dubon and 38-year-old illegal alien Rolman Balacarcel Ac were arrested by the Richmond Police Department for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the city’s annual July 4th celebration.

The mass shooting plot was thwarted thanks to an American “hero citizen,” according to police, who called in a tip.

Court records and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency confirmed that Dubon and Ac are illegal aliens.

Dubon arrived years ago on a nonimmigrant visa but overstayed that visa by four years. Despite having overstayed his visa, he was never deported. Ac was twice previously deported from the United States, in October 2013 and then in August 2014. He arrived back in the United States, presumably from the southern border, at an unknown later date.

While Ac remains in police custody in Charlottesville, Virginia, without bail, Dubon is currently booked in the Richmond City Jail. Though prosecutors urged a district judge to withhold bail from Dubon, the judge handed down a mere $15,000 bail that may allow the suspect to be released before trial.

“The Commonwealth objected to bond,” prosecutor Colette McEachin told WRIC 8 News. “Nevertheless, the General District Court judge granted a bond and decided on the $15,000 amount himself.”

ICE officials said they have detainers on both Dubon and Ac though President Joe Biden’s administration has gutted interior immigration enforcement, ensuring that fewer and fewer criminal illegal aliens are taken into federal custody.

The American citizen who thwarted the mass shooting plot called police after he heard a man discussing a plan to “shoot up” Richmond’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

That is when police raided Dubon’s residence to find two rifles, a handgun, and 223 rounds of ammunition. Dubon was subsequently charged with being in possession of a firearm as an alien to the United States.

After police reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said they put surveillance on Ac, who lived at the same residence as Dubon.

Ac was then arrested and charged with being in possession of a firearm as an alien to the United States. Smith said they still do not have a clear motive as to why the pair allegedly sought to conduct a mass shooting on American citizens on July 4th.

“There is no telling how many citizens this hero citizen saved from one phone call … one phone call saved numerous lives on the Fourth of July,” Smith said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.