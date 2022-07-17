Millions of dollars worth of jewelry are recently stolen from an armored vehicle near Los Angeles.

The incident occurred in northern Los Angeles County on the morning of July 11 as the jewelry was traveling in a Brink’s armored truck from a trade show in San Mateo on July 10, near the Bay Area, to Pasadena.

A spokeswoman for Brink’s confirmed to multiple outlets that the incident occurred but did not go further into the detail about the incident.

The exact amount that was stolen or if anyone was harmed during the heist has not been determined.

The private security company believes that less than $10 million was stolen, whereas one victim told the New York Times that an estimated $20 million to $50 million was stolen.

However, another victim told CBS Los Angeles that he believes up to $150 million in jewelry was stolen. The outlet noted the stolen items belonged to 18 jewelers from the International Gem and Jewelry Show.

Multiple gold and diamond necklaces are the among items believed to have been stolen, the Times noted.

A spokeswoman with the FBI confirmed to the Times they are working with local authorities but did not provide any other information.

In a statement to media outlets, Brink’s said the following regarding the incident, per KPIX:

Earlier this week, a loss incident involving a Brink’s vehicle occurred near Los Angeles. According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million. We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.

The victim who spoke to the Times does not believe that Brink’s is being “transparent” over the “basic questions” of the incident regarding the loss of items.

Vendors with the traveling trade show are devastated by the loss, as some have been building up their inventory for over 40 years.

Brandy Swanson, a manager with International Gem and Jewelry Show, told CBS Los Angeles that “[i]t’s their whole life. Some of these people are completely done at this point.”

“My life. That’s how I live, that’s how I feed my kids. I have kids below the age of 13,” said the victim who spoke to CBS Los Angeles, noting he makes his living through traveling trade shows.

“Sunday you had merchandise. Today, you don’t have anything.”

