A man from Ocala, Florida, allegedly drove a stolen truck to the Patrick Space Force Base as part of a special mission, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

“An arrest affidavit said Corey Johnson, 29, allegedly stole a 2013 Ford F150 from Riviera Beach, Florida, three days prior, and on Tuesday he drove it to the base on South Patrick Drive,” Fox 35 reported Sunday.

The outlet also shared a booking photo of the suspect in the case:

The man reportedly claimed the president of the United States instructed him inside his head to drive to the base, then tell government officials there were U.S. aliens battling Chinese dragons.

Following his arrest, Johnson was booked into jail regarding grand theft of a motor vehicle, the Fox report said.

According to its website, the United States Space Force (USSF) was established in 2019 once the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law:

The establishment of the USSF resulted from widespread recognition that Space was a national security imperative. When combined with the growing threat posed by near-peer competitors in space, it became clear there was a need for a military service focused solely on pursuing superiority in the space domain. For the last 60 years space capabilities have become essential to the way a modern military conducts operations. Investments in space capabilities have increased the effectiveness of operations in every other domain. The U.S. military is faster, better connected, more informed, precise, and lethal because of space.

Meanwhile, U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations Gen. John “Jay” Raymond said recently the establishment of the force, under former President Donald Trump, was the right decision to make.

“There’s absolutely no doubt in my mind, the quantifiable goodness we’ve had by establishing Space Force. And I’d say, in fact, on a couple fronts, I think the Air Force is a better Air Force because they [don’t] have to worry about the space mission anymore,” Raymond commented.