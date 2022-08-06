Ten criminals caused trouble in New York City and were arrested nearly 500 times, thanks to the state’s bail reform law, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

Many of those individuals remained on the loose, the outlet continued:

Stunning statistics compiled by the NYPD, and obtained first by The Post, show that the city’s alleged “worst of the worst” repeat offenders have been busted a total of 485 times since bail reform went into effect in 2020. Two of the defendants are actually accused of embarking on lives of crime in the wake of bail reform, with one busted 33 times since 2020 and the other busted 22 times, all this year, the data shows.

Mayor Eric Adams (D) voiced his opinion on the matter Wednesday during a press conference.

“Our criminal justice system is insane,” he stated.

The NYPD’s number one criminal on the list was Harold Gooding, a man who had been arrested 101 times. Eighty-eight of those instances were after bail reform was enacted.

In July, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is linked to billionaire George Soros, defended freeing without bail a teenage suspect caught on video assaulting an NYPD officer, Breitbart News reported, “The suspect had been freed without bail for beating a stranger in a violent robbery just three days before the attack, thanks to New York’s ‘No Bail’ law, first imposed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) and supported by sitting Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).”

Meanwhile, 92 percent of New Yorkers said crime was a “serious problem” in their state, along with 63 percent who said it was a “very serious problem,” according to a Siena College poll published in June.

In March, a study found many individuals working in Manhattan did not want to go back because of increasing crime and the homelessness problem, Fox 5 reported:

“Between rising crime and homelessness, a large percentage of New Yorkers who make up the city’s private sector workforce think it may be best to leave,” a reporter for the outlet said.