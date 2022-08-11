A naked Florida man was arrested after he attempted to steal another man’s clothes while wielding a machete.

Deputies responded to a call of a naked man carrying a machete near the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand, Florida, before 10:00 a.m. on Monday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO).

The person who made the report told authorities that the suspect, Brandon Wright, 34, was picking palmetto berries in the woods when he suddenly ran out of the bush naked and approached the victim, demanding he hand over his clothes, wallet, and keys.

The victim complied until Wright allegedly threw his machete and berries at the unsuspecting man. The victim was uninjured as only the handle of the machete hit him in the chest.

The suspect then got into a white Dodge Challenger and drove off.

During the response, a deputy recognized that the suspect’s description was similar to an incident that occurred a year ago that involved Wright running around naked in the same area.

Soon after, deputies received calls of a naked man who pulled up next to a pump and started walking around.

A police helicopter then located Wright, who was allegedly seen walking in the middle of the road and appearing to yell at oncoming vehicles forced to drive around the suspect. A deputy can be heard describing Wright’s movements to a dispatcher.

The white Dodge Challenger could also be seen in the footage with all its doors and trunk open and debris scattered around the vehicle.

The naked suspect is then seen doing pushups on the side of the street before walking back to his vehicle at the gas station.

As officers arrived on the scene, Wright laid down flat on the ground and did not resist arrest before he was taken into custody.

Wright was booked into Volusia County Branch Jail, where he was charged with attempted robbery, battery, and assault, all with a deadly weapon.

The VCSO noted that Wright had been convicted on multiple other charges dating back to 2009.

