Officials have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in the killing of a couple Thursday in Olalla, Washington.

The 40-year-old suspect, whose name is Shaun Rose, is wanted by officials with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) who believe he was hiding in the Tacoma and Pierce County area, King 5 reported Saturday.

In a social media post, KCSO shared a photo of Rose and said he should be considered armed and dangerous:

UPDATE ON SHADY GLEN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION KCSO Detectives have been working tirelessly on the double homicide… Posted by Kitsap County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 20, 2022

Officials responded to Steven and Mina Schulz’s residence that evening once their daughter reported “suspicious circumstances.”

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office has identified two people who were found dead on Shady Glen Avenue SE in Olalla on Thursday as Steve and Mina Shulz. Posted by Kitsap Sun on Friday, August 19, 2022

The woman was checking on her parents but discovered evidence of forced entry and blood inside the home, authorities said.

Officials reportedly found the couple dead nearby.

In a social media post Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said detectives were at the scene on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla:

Detectives are on scene of a double homicide in the 12900 block of Shady Glen Ave SE in Olalla, south Kitsap County. https://t.co/2EEbkACJYl pic.twitter.com/HNvnSPaMEJ — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) August 19, 2022

“KSCO said Rose stole a vehicle to leave the area and that they are looking for any video from Bowe Lane in Port Orchard between 8 and 9 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said evidence found in the vehicle, which was later recovered in Tacoma, led to the arrest warrant being issued,” the King 5 report stated.

Meanwhile, the suspect reportedly had a history of crime in Yakima that included theft, burglary, and breaking and entering.

“Imagine your child coming to check on you and to find that kind of a scene that I described. There was a lot of blood, there was evidence of forced entry,” said Lt. Ken Dickinson of the KCSO.

“This is horrific. This is two members of our community that are gone,” he noted. “Looks like it was random. We can’t tell, anyway, a connection right away. That doesn’t mean that that won’t change over the course of the investigation.”

The county coroner’s office would determine the cause and manner of the deaths, according to the King 5 report.

The outlet also said the couple owned East 2 West Brewing.