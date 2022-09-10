Officials have charged the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, regarding a similar but unrelated case last year, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Cleotha Abston received a second indictment Thursday at the same time a judge denied him bail regarding the Fletcher case, the outlet said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and was rebooked on Friday over fresh charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“Police say the unrelated abduction occurred in 2021 and saw the suspect rape another woman,” the article continued, adding Abston spent 20 years in prison related to a kidnapping that involved a man.

“Memphis police confirmed the new charges Saturday, without providing any additional information on the 2021 case in question – other than confirmation that the new counts aren’t tied to the Fletcher case,” the outlet said. HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: Investigators have confirmed that the body found in South Memphis yesterday is Eliza Fletcher. They also say that the suspect, Cleotha Abston, will now be charged with first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/nXj6XmY8bc — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) September 6, 2022