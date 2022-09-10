Officials have charged the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, regarding a similar but unrelated case last year, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.
Thirty-eight-year-old Cleotha Abston received a second indictment Thursday at the same time a judge denied him bail regarding the Fletcher case, the outlet said.
The suspect was arrested Tuesday and was rebooked on Friday over fresh charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
“Memphis police confirmed the new charges Saturday, without providing any additional information on the 2021 case in question – other than confirmation that the new counts aren’t tied to the Fletcher case,” the outlet said.
HEARTBREAKING UPDATE: Investigators have confirmed that the body found in South Memphis yesterday is Eliza Fletcher. They also say that the suspect, Cleotha Abston, will now be charged with first degree murder and first degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping. pic.twitter.com/nXj6XmY8bc
— Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) September 6, 2022
The suspect, whose full name is Cleotha Henderson Abston, reportedly told a judge this week he wanted to be referred to as Henderson, WMC reported Thursday.
A body was found Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Victor, a little over seven miles from where Fletcher was taken at the University of Memphis campus. Officials confirmed it was Fletcher on Tuesday morning, according to Breitbart News.
NOW: Crime scene tape is down that surrounded the south Memphis home where police say they discovered Eliza Fletcher’s body. Records say she was found by steps outside of the home. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Z715ZERUPW
— Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) September 6, 2022
In a statement Tuesday, Fletcher’s family said, “We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.”
Meanwhile, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy (D) who advocates for far-left jailbreak policies, claimed Fletcher’s murder was an “isolated attack by a stranger.”
However, the suspect had a criminal history dating back to 1995 when he was 12 years old, and has appeared in court several times over the years regarding theft, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, and rape, per court documents.
