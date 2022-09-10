Report: Felon Suspected in Eliza Fletcher’s Murder Charged in Unrelated Case

Officials have charged the suspect in the kidnapping and murder of jogger Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, regarding a similar but unrelated case last year, the Daily Mail reported Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Cleotha Abston received a second indictment Thursday at the same time a judge denied him bail regarding the Fletcher case, the outlet said.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday and was rebooked on Friday over fresh charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“Police say the unrelated abduction occurred in 2021 and saw the suspect rape another woman,” the article continued, adding Abston spent 20 years in prison related to a kidnapping that involved a man.

“Memphis police confirmed the new charges Saturday, without providing any additional information on the 2021 case in question – other than confirmation that the new counts aren’t tied to the Fletcher case,” the outlet said.

The suspect, whose full name is Cleotha Henderson Abston, reportedly told a judge this week he wanted to be referred to as Henderson, WMC reported Thursday.

A body was found Monday afternoon in the 1600 block of Victor, a little over seven miles from where Fletcher was taken at the University of Memphis campus. Officials confirmed it was Fletcher on Tuesday morning, according to Breitbart News.

In a statement Tuesday, Fletcher’s family said, “We are heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss. Liza was such a joy to so many – her family, friends, colleagues, students, parents, members of her Second Presbyterian Church congregation, and everyone who knew her.”

Meanwhile, Shelby County District Attorney Steven Mulroy (D) who advocates for far-left jailbreak policies, claimed Fletcher’s murder was an “isolated attack by a stranger.”

However, the suspect had a criminal history dating back to 1995 when he was 12 years old, and has appeared in court several times over the years regarding theft, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, and rape, per court documents.

