Police: Victim Stabbed Playing Pokémon Game in San Antonio Park

A man was stabbed at a San Antonio park Saturday morning while playing a Pokémon game, according to police.

The stabbing occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on the 9300 block of Somerset Road, KSAT reported.

Police say the man was playing a Pokémon game at a park when two men approached him. The men proceeded to stab the gamer several times in the upper torso before fleeing on foot, KENS 5 noted.

The victim then drove himself to his home and called for medical help. He was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center and was reported to be in stable condition.

The two suspects have not been found or identified as of yet.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

The attack is not the first time an individual has been stabbed while playing a Pokémon game.

In July 2016, at the height of the Pokémon Go craze, an Oregon man was stabbed while playing the game on a device, Breitbart News reported. Despite his wounds, the victim was determined to “catch ’em all” and continued playing before seeking medical attention.

