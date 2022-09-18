Two Florida teens were arrested for kidnapping, sexual battery, carjacking, and armed robbery after they attacked a woman, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say that suspects Corey Jones, 18, and an unidentified 16-year-old approached the woman as she was returning home at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Pompano Beach. She was then forced into the back seat of her car by the two teens.

The suspects drove the woman to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her multiple times.

The teens then drove the vehicle to an ATM machine and forced the woman to withdraw money from her account. She was sexually battered by the two suspects again, detectives say.

She was later forced out of her own vehicle by the suspects and was able to call for help while the two drove away.

The following day, detectives discovered the victim’s vehicle with Jones inside it. The 18-year-old male attempted to flee the scene but was promptly apprehended and taken into custody.

Jones dropped two cell phones while trying to escape, one of them belonging to the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Friday, authorities also arrested the 16-year-old male and brought him to the juvenile assessment center for processing.

“Both Jones and the 16-year-old confessed to the offenses,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Both teens have been charged with sexual battery with a weapon, kidnapping an adult, carjacking with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.

