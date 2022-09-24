Radio WWJ 950’s overnight news anchor, 57-year-old Jim Matthews, was found murdered in his Chesterfield Township, Michigan, home on Friday.

According to Click on Detroit, Matthews’ legal name was Jim Nicolai. His 35-year-old girlfriend was at the scene with their ten-year-old son and five-year-old daughter.

“Also in the home was the suspect, a 54-year-old family friend who tried to kill himself by overdosing after police say he committed the attack,” the outlet continued.

Authorities responded when the girlfriend got out of the home with the little girl and stopped a passing driver to get help.

Officials said the woman had been stabbed several times. The little girl was also injured.

The boy was later found bound inside a closet suffering from head trauma, Fox 2 reported, adding the woman and boy were said to be in critical condition and the girl listed in stable condition.

“Authorities say they found the 54-year-old male suspect in the basement, overdosing and suffering from self-inflicted wounds,” the outlet continued.

He was reportedly a guest in their home and the Macomb County prosecutor said he had overdosed on heroin but was given Narcan and later hospitalized in stable condition.

Sources who spoke with Click on Detroit said the 10-year-old was beaten in the head with a hammer, tied up, and left in a closet as he tried to fend off the suspect accused of killing his father.

“I mean, I don’t know how people can do stuff like that,” a neighbor told ABC 7. “It’s terrible. I mean, he’s the same age as my grandson, so makes you think.”

In a social media post on Friday, WWJ 950 shared a statement regarding the loss.

“Jim worked as the overnight anchor for WWJ for nearly seven years. He would often speak with his coworkers about his love for his two children, and their adventures at school,” the statement read:

“There have been many tears shed in our newsroom today and Jim will be greatly missed,” the post read.