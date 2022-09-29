Police are working to identify three suspects accused of burglarizing a church on Sunday in Texas.

In a press release Tuesday, the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) said the church is located in the 4300 block of McArdle Road:

The victim advised that at approximately 2:43 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, employees arrived to find the front door to the residence, which doubles as a church, unsecured. Video surveillance showed that at approximately 11:13 am, three women arrived at the location in a Navy Blue in color Volkswagen sedan. Three females can be seen on surveillance using a screwdriver to pry open the front door. The offenders were seen exiting the residence with various items of personal property.

According to the victim, almost $6,000 worth of items were taken from the property.

Citizens with more information were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or visit www.p3tips.com.

KIII 3 News shared images of the suspects in a video Wednesday:

In May, authorities in Port Arthur, Texas, told 12 News Now thieves were targeting churches in the area and it was believed to be several people working as a team during church services.