Police are working to identify three suspects accused of burglarizing a church on Sunday in Texas.
In a press release Tuesday, the Corpus Christi Police Department (CCPD) said the church is located in the 4300 block of McArdle Road:
The victim advised that at approximately 2:43 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022, employees arrived to find the front door to the residence, which doubles as a church, unsecured. Video surveillance showed that at approximately 11:13 am, three women arrived at the location in a Navy Blue in color Volkswagen sedan.
Three females can be seen on surveillance using a screwdriver to pry open the front door. The offenders were seen exiting the residence with various items of personal property.
According to the victim, almost $6,000 worth of items were taken from the property.
Citizens with more information were asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or visit www.p3tips.com.
KIII 3 News shared images of the suspects in a video Wednesday:
In May, authorities in Port Arthur, Texas, told 12 News Now thieves were targeting churches in the area and it was believed to be several people working as a team during church services.
A pastor named Jack Chatman said his desire was to protect the religious community.
“Know that having weapons isn’t totally off the table because it’s biblical to protect themselves and their land. So if we have to revert to that we will,” he explained at the time.
