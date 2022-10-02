An escaped inmate who traveled a long way from Connecticut only to be caught at his own birthday party in Georgia on Saturday is being housed at the Henry County jail.

Just after 4:00 p.m. that afternoon, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was told Forenza Rakeem Murphy had been seen in McDonough, Fox 5 reported.

The suspect apparently escaped from a halfway house in Connecticut and was in the area to celebrate his birthday with family at a relative’s home.

However, officials quickly arrested him and placed him in jail.

Murphy, 31, “was serving time on a robbery charge at a Connecticut Department of Corrections Halfway House in Bridgeport, CN, when he left without permission,” the sheriff’s office explained in a social media post on Saturday.

According to Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett, “If you make your way into Henry County, we’re going to get on your trail and we won’t stop until you’re caught.”

“It was a great collaborative effort with The Connecticut DOC that led to the apprehension of Murphy,” he added.

Murphy had reportedly been running from authorities since early August and per the Fox 5 report, he now faces more charges following the incident.

Social media users praised the sheriff’s office for its swift intervention, one person writing, “Great job guys! Thank you!!!”

“Great job!!! Now set the example and prosecute the person(s) that were giving him a place to hide!!!” another user stated.

Meanwhile, others commented on a mugshot of the suspect:

“Now that’s a hell of a birthday present,” one user replied while another said, “Bro just wanted to celebrate smh.”

“Damn they must already had a party for him in jail,” another person wrote.

Per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Connecticut DOC said the suspect’s birthday was on September 24.