WATCH: 4 Armed Men Ambush, Carjack Victim at Philadelphia Gas Station

A dramatic carjacking was caught on surveillance video, and four armed men are seen ambushing a helpless victim at a Philadelphia gas station.

In the footage released by police, a 29-year-old man is driving his 2022 Red Chrysler up to a Sunoco gas station at 5901 Wissakickon Avenue at around 10:00 p.m. Saturday.

As he parks his vehicle and walks into the store, a white Ford transit van pulls into the station and parks in front of him. When the 29-year-old man exits the store and returns to his vehicle, four masked men suddenly jump out of the van in unison and point handguns and rifles at the victim. One of the suspects is even seen hopping on the roof of the Chrysler.

The victim attempts to run back into the gas station for help, but the four armed men catch up with him.

The suspects then split and flee the scene with the victim’s vehicle; the Chrysler headed south on Wissakickon avenue while the van drove in the opposite direction.

Police are searching for four black men wearing dark masks and dark hoodies while carrying two semi-automatic rifles and two handguns during the attack. The transit van is described as having tinted windows and a paper tag number of 4118905 with an unknown state license plate.

Investigators noted that there is a possibility the attack could have been targeted, according to WPVI. No one was injured during the armed robbery.

WPVI noted that carjackings have more than doubled in Philadelphia since last year. As of September, there have been over 1,000 carjackings, whereas there were under only 500 carjackings at this time in September 2021.

Rising violent crime has emerged as a deciding issue for a majority of American voters with the 2022 midterm elections approaching, Breitbart News reported. Recent polling shows that 77 percent of voters believe violent crime is a serious issue.

As violent crime soars in Democrat-run cities, Senate and House Republicans are highlighting the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies in their campaign messaging.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.