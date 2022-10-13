Two Florida fathers were arrested after they engaged in a gun battle and hit each other’s daughters during a dangerous road rage altercation, according to authorities.

William Joseph Hale, 35, and Frank Gillard Allison, 43, are both facing second-degree attempted murder charges for their alleged roles in the incident that occurred Saturday evening while traveling north on U.S. Route 1 near suburban Jacksonville in Callahan.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, a black Dodge Ram pickup — driven by Hale — and a gray Nissan Murano — driven by Allison — were driving erratically, speeding, and brake-checking each other while on the highway.

Amid the wild driving, Hale — from Georgia — pulled his vehicle alongside the Nissan and started shouting at the driver while Allison’s wife gave the middle finger back. In retaliation, a water bottle was then thrown from the Dodge, prompting the almost deadly shooting.

“The driver of the Nissan, Allison, then grabbed his Sig Sauer .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and fired one shot at the Dodge truck before driving away at an average speed,” Leeper said at a Monday press conference via the New York Post.

“The bullet that Mr. Allison fired went into the right side rear passenger door and struck a 5-year-old girl in the right leg,” he added.

Realizing his daughter was shot, Hale self-admittingly pulled alongside the Nissan and fired approximately seven or eight rounds from his Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun out of the vehicle, according to Leeper.

One of those shots entered through the rear of the Nissan and hit a 14-year-old girl in the back, where she suffered a collapsed lung.

After both men’s wives called 911, they pulled over when they saw a Nassau County sheriff patrol car. As they exited their vehicles, both fathers began arguing and fighting, prompting the deputy to separate them.

The two girls were taken by Nassau County Fire and Rescue to the hospital for treatment, NBC News reported.

Both men were arrested and booked and were released hours later after posting bond.

“Thankfully no one was killed in this incident, but it could have been easily turned out that way, because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them,” said Leeper via Action News Jax. “It could have been two dead kids because of two stupid grown men.”

