The Democrat former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, Dennis “Denny” Doyle, has pleaded guilty to possessing child porn and may have to register as a sex offender.
The Oregonian reported Tuesday:
Doyle possessed digital material containing child pornography, including images depicting minors under 12, between November 2014 and continuing through December 2015, prosecutors said. Several of the images included children who had been identified as sexually exploited minors by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to prosecutors.
The charge came about when a computer thumb drive with the material on it belonging to Doyle was given to officials.
Meanwhile, the state’s U.S. attorney, Natalie Wight, and his lawyer plan to offer a joint sentencing recommendation when he appears in court again in January, the Oregonian continued:
According to a plea agreement filed in court Tuesday afternoon, Wight will recommend Doyle face a sentence of one year and one day, which effectively would allow him to serve less than a year in custody. A year and a day is the minimum prison term for a felony conviction. In the federal system, only sentences exceeding one year allow prisoners to obtain early release for good behavior while in custody.
Officials will also recommend five years of supervised release after a prison term. According to the plea agreement, he would also be required to register as a sex offender.
A maximum penalty could mean 20 years in custody along with a $250,000 fine.
Earlier this year, he was ordered to have no contact with individuals 18 years old or younger. He was also prohibited from using or possessing electronic media with internet access unless he received approval.
“Child pornography is a form of child sexual exploitation. Federal law defines child pornography as any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a minor (persons less than 18 years old),” according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) website.
“Federal law prohibits the production, distribution, importation, reception, or possession of any image of child pornography. A violation of federal child pornography laws is a serious crime, and convicted offenders face fines [and] severe statutory penalties,” the agency said.
