Former Democrat Mayor Faces Charge for Child Pornography

The former mayor of Beaverton, Oregon, was arraigned Friday for possession of child porn but pleaded not guilty.

Dennis “Denny” Doyle served three terms as mayor and between November 2014 and December of the next year “allegedly possessed digital material containing child pornography,” the Beaverton Valley Times reported.

The 73-year-old was charged with one count of possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon said in a press release regarding the case.

The material that was allegedly in his possession included images of children under 12-years-old.

“If convicted, Doyle faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and a life term of supervised release,” the agency noted.

He was the city’s mayor from 2009 until 2020 after losing his reelection bid. He had previously served with the city council for over a decade.

“Doyle, a Democrat, was re-elected for a second term as mayor after gaining 69% of the primary vote in May 2012, and he ran unopposed in 2016 for a third term,” the Times report continued:

During his time in office, Doyle focused on various environmental initiatives in the city. He worked on adding more solar panels to Beaverton homes, and in 2012, he was awarded the 2012 Mayors’ Climate Protection Award. Doyle was a paid employee of the Westside Metros Soccer Club when he took office. He helped found the nonprofit youth club, which is now the now the Westside Timbers Soccer Club, in 1993.

In a social media post on Friday, journalist Andy Ngô shared a photo of Doyle and noted Beaverton is located near Portland.

Current Mayor Lacy Beaty addressed the situation in a statement, writing, “Like you, I am shocked by the news today. We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect and advocate for our children, families, and communities. The charges against former Mayor Doyle are deeply concerning.”